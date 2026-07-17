Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Boosted by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.7% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $61,505,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $374.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here