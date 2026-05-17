Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.1% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $334,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $425.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $442.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.61 and a 200 day moving average of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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