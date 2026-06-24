Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 5.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $412.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.77 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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