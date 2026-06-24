Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ This Startup is Growing 23X Faster than Nvidia (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Town & Country Bank & Trust trimmed its Broadcom stake by 4.8% in the first quarter, selling 2,575 shares and still holding 50,677 shares worth about $15.7 million. Broadcom remains its largest portfolio position.
  • Broadcom recently reported better-than-expected earnings, posting EPS of $2.44 versus the $2.40 consensus and revenue of $22.19 billion, up 47.9% year over year. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable June 30.
  • Despite some analyst caution and sector-wide chip weakness, Wall Street remains broadly bullish on AVGO, with multiple firms raising price targets and an overall Moderate Buy rating. The company’s AI business and long-term hyperscaler partnerships continue to be viewed as major growth drivers.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 5.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $412.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.77 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
tc pixel
Four winners over 400%. Here's #5
Four winners over 400%. Here's #5
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
2 Quantum Stocks Are Drawing Capital as AI Infrastructure Hits a Wall
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
The AI Trade Is Getting Harder to Pick, But These 3 ETFs Take a Different Route
By Jessica Mitacek | June 18, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines