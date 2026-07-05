Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $165,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,980. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $407.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.58 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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