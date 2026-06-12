Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Qtron Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $402.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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