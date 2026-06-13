Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 353.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,625 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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