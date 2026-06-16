Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Holdings Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,963 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $50,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.79 and a 1 year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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