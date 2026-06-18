Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634,928 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 483,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $588,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

BR stock opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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