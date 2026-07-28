Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD Stock Holdings Raised by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) by 851.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,555 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,193,626 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for about 2.6% of Eversept Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 1.49% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $48,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.58. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Compass Point began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKD

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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