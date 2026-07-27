BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys 44,935 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $19,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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