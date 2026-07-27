BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys New Stake in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.05% of Lineage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LINE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Lineage by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lineage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 76,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lineage by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,073 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lineage from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lineage from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lineage in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lineage's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -343.55%.

Lineage Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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