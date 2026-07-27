BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,019 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Welltower were worth $60,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the first quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $252.50 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.24 and a 12-month high of $252.94. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $239.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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