BROOKFIELD Corp ON Grows Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 752.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 320,081 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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