BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 185,801 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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