BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $8.38 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,262 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,326 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.27.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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