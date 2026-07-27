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BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases New Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Diageo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,274,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.05% of Diageo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $83.12 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $99.00 price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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