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Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by Lipe & Dalton

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Brookfield logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Brookfield Corporation by 46.6% in Q4 to 168,986 shares (worth $7.76M), making BN the firm's 5th-largest holding and 3.8% of its portfolio.
  • Brookfield beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.67 vs. $0.61) with revenue roughly in line, and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.07 (annualized $0.28, yield ~0.6%, payout ratio ~57%).
  • Analysts have an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $54.20 average target; BN trades around $45.92 with a market cap of ~$112.6B and a P/E near 93.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,986 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,753 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 3.8% of Lipe & Dalton's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton's holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.20.

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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