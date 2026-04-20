Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 1.02% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $55,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0%

BIPC opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

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