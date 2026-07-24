Brooklands Fund Management Ltd Invests $3.73 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Micron Technology comprises 4.2% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $990.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $962.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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