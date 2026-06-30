Brookstone Capital Management Sells 12,865 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management's holdings in Strategy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 193,622 shares worth $25,189,621. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy authorized up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin sales to build its U.S. dollar reserve and support funding needs, which investors viewed as a way to reduce liquidity risk and strengthen the balance sheet. Article Title

Strategy authorized up to of Bitcoin sales to build its U.S. dollar reserve and support funding needs, which investors viewed as a way to reduce liquidity risk and strengthen the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched $2 billion in buybacks split between common stock and preferred securities, a shareholder-friendly move that helped lift sentiment around MSTR. Article Title

The company also launched split between common stock and preferred securities, a shareholder-friendly move that helped lift sentiment around MSTR. Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to 12% and said it now holds about $2.55 billion in cash reserves, which appears to ease near-term concerns about preferred payouts and funding pressure. Article Title

Strategy raised the STRC preferred dividend rate to and said it now holds about in cash reserves, which appears to ease near-term concerns about preferred payouts and funding pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Management framed the changes as a way to preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure while improving capital flexibility, so the market is also reacting to a strategic pivot rather than a full retreat from Bitcoin. Article Title

Management framed the changes as a way to preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure while improving capital flexibility, so the market is also reacting to a strategic pivot rather than a full retreat from Bitcoin. Negative Sentiment: The backdrop remains fragile: Bitcoin has been under pressure, Strategy’s valuation recently fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings, and critics argue the company’s funding model is under strain. Article Title

The backdrop remains fragile: Bitcoin has been under pressure, Strategy’s valuation recently fell below the value of its Bitcoin holdings, and critics argue the company’s funding model is under strain. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that selling Bitcoin could pressure crypto prices and signal deeper stress in Strategy’s treasury strategy, keeping a cautionary tone around the stock. Article Title

Strategy Stock Up 12.6%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.50.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($16.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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