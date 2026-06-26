Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total value of $1,028,760.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 172,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,775,451. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $308.37 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6,166.13 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $322.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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