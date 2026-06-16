Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,056 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,401 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 54,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total value of $20,568,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,648,415.25. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 31,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $12,072,557.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,080,772.50. This trade represents a 42.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,901,198 shares of company stock worth $1,521,626,975. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $269.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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