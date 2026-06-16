Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 592,185 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,954,739,000 after acquiring an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,407,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,180,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $315.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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