Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Trading Down 0.7%

AMT stock opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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