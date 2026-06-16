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Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.56 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Cars.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Brown Advisory reduced its Cars.com stake by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, but still held 1.93 million shares valued at about $23.56 million, or roughly 3.23% of the company.
  • Insider selling also stood out: CFO Sonia Jain sold 52,579 shares at $9.56 each, cutting her ownership by 13.16%.
  • Cars.com reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS estimates at $0.45 versus $0.48 expected, while revenue came in essentially in line at $180.22 million; analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $14.67.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cars.com.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,455 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Cars.com worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in Cars.com by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,499 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,025 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 52,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $502,655.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,315,924.24. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Cars.com Price Performance

CARS stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cars.com's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cars.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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