Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,728 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 112,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $76,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 892,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,137,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,541 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,941,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,770,071,000 after buying an additional 235,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VEEV opened at $159.44 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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