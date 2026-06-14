Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,923,761 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Marvell Technology worth $576,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point set a $190.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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