Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 53,873 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,178 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,873 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.41% of Casey's General Stores worth $83,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens set a $975.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey's General Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $899.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Casey's General Stores

Key Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on Casey's General Stores to $975 from $719, signaling improved valuation expectations even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo boosted its price target to $960 from $910 and reiterated an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in Casey's execution and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Zacks

Recent coverage highlighted Casey's as a long-term momentum stock, reinforcing the view that its business model has both growth and defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Zacks

Analysts and market commentary pointed to durable margin momentum, strong inside sales, disciplined fuel operations, and store growth as reasons earnings power could keep rising into fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Zacks

The company was also highlighted for its dividend growth and shareholder-return profile, which can support investor interest during volatile markets. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat commentary described Casey's as a growth stock with defensive characteristics, supported by buybacks, cash flow generation, and guidance that investors view favorably. MarketBeat

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $895.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $801.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $927.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here