Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,726 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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