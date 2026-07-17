Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4,370.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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