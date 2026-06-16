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Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Sold by Needham Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Bruker logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham Investment Management cut its Bruker stake by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 35,350 shares and leaving it with 364,650 shares valued at about $17.2 million.
  • Bruker shares were up 4.4%, and the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.31 and revenue of $823.4 million, both ahead of analyst estimates. Management also set FY 2026 guidance at 2.10 to 2.15 EPS.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, while analysts remain mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.31.
  • Interested in Bruker? Here are five stocks we like better.

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,650 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises about 1.1% of Needham Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Bruker worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bruker by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bruker by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. Bruker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker's payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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