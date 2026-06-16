Bruker Corporation $BRKR Stock Position Reduced by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 74,801 shares during the period. Bruker comprises approximately 1.4% of Sculptor Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.97% of Bruker worth $141,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bruker by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Bruker by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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