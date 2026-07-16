Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Global Payments were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 56,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $883,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,431,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227,317 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 418,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Global Payments's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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