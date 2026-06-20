BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,350,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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