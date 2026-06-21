BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Has $120.06 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,840.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,556 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,556 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 5.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $120,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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