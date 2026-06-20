BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Has $42.73 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 100,500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.22. The company has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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