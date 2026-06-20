BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $54.57 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,006,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $54,573,000. Bank of America accounts for 2.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BAC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

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Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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