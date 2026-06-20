BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes $9.39 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000. CBRE Group comprises approximately 0.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,567,987 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,475,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,369,409,000 after acquiring an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,928,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,691,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,075,849,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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