BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,186 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 415.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $15,642,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Amphenol by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,332 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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