BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,167 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,169 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citic Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Article Title

NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Article Title

Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Positive Sentiment: Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Article Title

Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Article Title

Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Article Title

NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Article Title

Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a bearish technical setup and a negative short-term trend, which may be contributing to today’s weakness despite the strong long-term AI narrative. Article Title

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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