BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Sony were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sony by 3.5% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 454,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the company's stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sony Price Performance

Shares of Sony stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sony

In other news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 661,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,938.62. This trade represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 468,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures said it will invest $100 million in immersive-tech firm Cosm, a strategic move that could expand monetization of Sony film and TV content through dome-shaped venues and strengthen its entertainment ecosystem.

Sony Pictures said it will invest $100 million in immersive-tech firm Cosm, a strategic move that could expand monetization of Sony film and TV content through dome-shaped venues and strengthen its entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day coverage is heavily featuring Sony headphones and TVs, including the WH-1000XM6, WH-1000XM5, and Bravia models, which may help support near-term consumer demand and keep Sony products prominent with shoppers.

Prime Day coverage is heavily featuring Sony headphones and TVs, including the WH-1000XM6, WH-1000XM5, and Bravia models, which may help support near-term consumer demand and keep Sony products prominent with shoppers. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Sony’s renewed US dollar bond market activity after nearly 30 years, suggesting management is taking advantage of financing opportunities and signaling confidence in its capital access.

Multiple reports highlighted Sony’s renewed US dollar bond market activity after nearly 30 years, suggesting management is taking advantage of financing opportunities and signaling confidence in its capital access. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage commentary remains constructive, with Zacks noting that Wall Street bulls appear optimistic about Sony, which can help sentiment around the stock.

Brokerage commentary remains constructive, with Zacks noting that Wall Street bulls appear optimistic about Sony, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent product buzz includes Sony’s LYTIA 610 camera sensor, rumored FX cinema camera updates, and the Xperia 1 VIII, keeping the company in the tech and consumer-electronics spotlight but without a clear immediate earnings impact.

Recent product buzz includes Sony’s LYTIA 610 camera sensor, rumored FX cinema camera updates, and the Xperia 1 VIII, keeping the company in the tech and consumer-electronics spotlight but without a clear immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about Sony’s PS5 positioning for GTA VI and other gaming-related coverage are supportive of brand strength, but they are speculative and not tied to a concrete financial announcement.

Reports about Sony’s PS5 positioning for GTA VI and other gaming-related coverage are supportive of brand strength, but they are speculative and not tied to a concrete financial announcement. Negative Sentiment: Some articles emphasized steep discounts on Sony headphones and TVs during Prime Day, which may boost unit sales but could pressure margins if promotions are deep and widespread.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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