BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,874 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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