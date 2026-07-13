Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 483.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,987 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 106,898 shares during the quarter. Buenaventura Mining makes up approximately 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Buenaventura Mining worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

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Buenaventura Mining Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.42. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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