Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. Acquires 1,337 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 7,210 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total value of $317,162.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,290.47. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $850.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $542.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Article Title

Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Article Title

Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta is facing more scrutiny on governance and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former executive and separate reporting around political and regulatory pressure, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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