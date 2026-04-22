Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $429,640,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company's stock worth $224,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,164 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company's stock worth $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company's stock worth $229,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10,918.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 881,439 shares of the company's stock worth $106,874,000 after purchasing an additional 873,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7%

BLDR stock opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

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