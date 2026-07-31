Bull Harbor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,161 Nutanix $NTNX

Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,161 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $686.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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