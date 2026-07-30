Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,102 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

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Intel Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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