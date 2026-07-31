Bull Harbor Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,195 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,075 shares of the company's stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Amundi grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,185,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,660,000 after buying an additional 923,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $277.57 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $269.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.45 and a fifty-two week high of $295.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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