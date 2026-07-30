Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 197.6% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: New trade-finance platform: Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi launched Citi Consolidate™, an Infor Nexus-powered solution that digitizes invoice approvals, purchase orders and payables for corporate buyers and suppliers in the United States and Canada. The platform could deepen client relationships, improve working-capital services and generate additional fee revenue while strengthening Citi’s technology and risk-control capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Higher shareholder returns: Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11.7%

Citigroup raised its quarterly dividend 11.7% to $0.67 per share after reporting its strongest quarterly revenue in roughly a decade. The increase reinforces the bank’s capital-return story and may improve its appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Improved earnings outlook: Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group Bank raised its Citigroup EPS estimates to $11.18 for fiscal 2026 and $12.80 for fiscal 2027. Citi also recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue expectations, with revenue up 14.5% year over year, supporting the case for continued earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Fed holds rates, but dissent is hawkish: The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Fed Holds Rates, but 3 Hawkish Rebels Demand Hike as Inflation Fight Erupts

The Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.50%–3.75%, while three officials favored a hike. Stable rates avoid an immediate disruption to borrowing markets, but the dissent highlights persistent inflation risk and could limit expectations for future rate cuts. Negative Sentiment: Reputational overhang: A former Citigroup managing director was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex crimes. The case concerns a former employee rather than current operations, but renewed coverage may create negative reputational sentiment for the company. Ex-Citigroup Managing Director Gets 30 Years for Sex Crimes

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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