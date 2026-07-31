Bull Harbor Capital LLC Takes $907,000 Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,523 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Get Match Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6,523.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $863.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.70 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 307.45% and a net margin of 18.83%.Match Group's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,874.92. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Match Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Match Group wasn't on the list.

While Match Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here